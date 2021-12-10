The League One club have reportedly entered talks with Graham Coughlan over the managerial vacancy at the Keepmoat Stadium.

That’s according to BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings.

Richie Wellens was sacked earlier this month with Donny struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Gary McSheffrey has been taking first-team duties but is not looking to become the club’s manager on a full-time basis.

Coughlan, 47, has emerged as a leading candidate for the role after managing at this level with Bristol Rovers previously.

Ipswich Town eyeing Paul Cook replacement

Another of Sunderland’s League One rivals, Ipswich Town, are also without a manager.

That’s after Paul Cook was sacked following the club’s indifferent start to the season.

However, Ipswich Town are believed to be looking into the possibility of trying to convince Tony Mowbray to become their new manager.

That’s according to a report by Suffolk News.

The former Middlesbrough boss is currently in charge at Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

Reports state that Mowbray is a favourite within the Ipswich boardroom with the club aiming to draft in a big-name replacement for Cook.

Frank Lampard’s name has also been linked with the job.

Ex-Sunderland men ‘linked’ with Ipswich Town job

The bookies have ‘linked’ Simon Grayson (33/1), Chris Coleman (33/1), John O’Shea (33/1) Mick McCarthy (33/1) and Steve Bruce (33/1) with the Ipswich Town job.

Lee Johnsons’s name also appears in the field with BetVictor offering odds of 25/1 on the Sunderland head coach departing for Ipswich.

