League One: Rotherham move nine points clear with victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith scored the goals in the second half as the Millers went nine points clear.

Wednesday started brightly with Sam Hutchinson heading over and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing testing Josh Vickers with a low shot after Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson combined well to set him up.

Vickers also had to keep out a shot from Jack Hunt while Barry Bannan fired wide and Liam Palmer shot straight at the keeper towards the end of the half.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United’s Daniel Barlaser after the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium. PA.

Ladapo (59) struck for the visitors with a good finish after Dan Barlaser’s corner was met by a header from Ben Wiles.

Vickers protected his side’s lead, making a good save from Bannan’s well-struck free-kick.

Smith made it 2-0 with a superb curled finish in the 84th minute to seal the points.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.