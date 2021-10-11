League One rivals scout Arsenal youth game as former Ipswich Town owner takes an interest in Championship club

The Black Cats were not in action due to a number of international call-ups and now sit a point below both Plymouth and Wycombe – albeit with games in hand.

Lee Johnson’s side return to League One action on Saturday when they travel to take on Steve Evans’ Gillingham but before that they return to Wearside in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek with the visit of Manchester United’s U21’s.

The Black Cats began the defence of their Papa John’s Trophy with victory over Lincoln City last week thanks to goals from midfielder Dan Neil and a debut strike from Stephen Wearne.

And head coach Johnson is expected to name a similarly youthful side for the visit of the young Red Devils to the Stadium of Light.

But here we take a look around League One and what’s been happening over the last 24 hours.

1. Mellon pleased with Cats loanee Sunderland’s attacking midfielder Josh Hawkes has made a bright start to life in League Two with Tranmere Rovers and boss Micky Mellon suggests he will be an important player for the Merseysider’s this season. Hawkes was left out of Johnson’s League One squad despite impressing for the clubs U23's last season and was sent out on loan to Prenton Park. The 22-year-old grabbed his first goal for Rovers on Friday night as the Whites eased to a 2-0 win over Colchester. “He’s a fantastic addition to the squad, we’re delighted to have him here,” said Mellon. “We were always determined that we were going to try and get some flair in wide areas and some class in wide areas, so when we were able to get him from Sunderland we were really pleased. He’s a strong boy and he’s getting fitter all the time and he’ll be more and more important for us as the season goes on.” (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Hawkes couldn’t say no to Tranmere Sticking with Hawkes and after scoring his first goal for Tranmere since his loan move the highly rated youngster has admitted he couldn’t say no to a move to Prenton Park when the offer came up. Hawkes scored 14 times for Sunderland’s academy side last season and opened his account for the senior Black Cats in the League Cup win at Port Vale in August. But it wasn’t enough to force his way into Johnson’s plans this season and the midfielder knew he would have to look elsewhere for an opportunity. “It was quite late in the day. I was always looking to try and get games and Tranmere came in with the opportunity and I couldn't really turn it down to be honest,” he said. “It was an opportunity that I knew was important for me [and] I was just really looking forward to it as soon as I heard Tranmere wanted me.” (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth scouting mission Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was casting a watchful eye over some of the stars of the future last week when attending an U23’s match between Arsenal and Bournemouth. The former Lincoln City manager has admitted to being interested in four players from that game as he plans ahead of the January transfer window. "It is always good to keep a good eye on young players at the Premier League and Championship clubs," he said, speaking to the Pompey Talk podcast. "There is nothing better than watching players live when you’re making decisions. I never like to recruit a player without watching them live on at least a number of occasions. There were four actually in that game that were of interest to us so it gave us a good opportunity to watch them." (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Chairboys home fortress Wycombe moved joint top of the League One table on Saturday with a comfortable victory over Gillingham at Adams Park. Gareth McCleary and former Gill Brandon Hanlan both scored in the opening 10 minutes as the Chairboys kept up their 100 per cent record at home in the league. Trips to Adams Park are not for the weak-hearted- the Black Cats themselves are yet to win there in two previous League One visits - and manager Gareth Ainsworth believes his side’s home form could be key as they look for an immediate return to the Championship. “We really feel that we have this home advantage. We use this place as a fortress. The boys always feel they can achieve at home and we want to keep Adam’s Park a real fortress and place that’s really difficult to come to. I’d back us against anyone at home.” (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales