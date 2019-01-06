League One rivals Barnsley weigh up January move for in-form Sunderland striker

Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson is on the January radar of League One rivals Barnsley.

The 21-year-old has been on a short-term loan at National League North side Darlington, scoring six goals in five games.

That loan deal - which ends this week - was always set to be short term with the striker due to head out on loan further up the football league pyramid this month.

The Echo understands Barnsley are keeping tabs on the striker, though it remains to be seen whether Sunderland would allow him to join a promotion rival this month.

There is also firm interest from Scottish Championship side Falkirk, though a loan move there is understood to be unlikely given the other options available.

There is also strong interest in Nelson, who had a loan spell at Hartlepool United earlier in his career, from other clubs in League One and League Two.

The striker featured in pre-season for Sunderland before suffering a foot injury which sidelined him for a couple of months.

In a bid to help regain sharpness he joined Darlington on loan and has been a revelation, scoring stunning goals.