At the end of every season, clubs release their ‘retained lists’ of players that will stay at the club and those that will leave at the end of their contract.

Sunderland announced their retained list yesterday with Aiden McGeady headlining the players leaving the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Black Cats are currently preparing for life in the Championship next season and supporters will be hoping for updates on the talks over new deals for Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts sooner rather than later.

McGeady joins Wes Hoolahan, Ben Watson and Oumar Niasse in being the biggest names to be released by League One clubs, but what other moves have already been made?

Here, we take a look at the very latest ‘retained lists’ that have been released by League One clubs:

1. Accrington Stanley Extension options triggered: Ross Sykes, Colby Bishop, Sean McConville, Liam Coyle, Dylan Moonan, Dan Martin, Matty Carson, Rhys Fenlon, Oliver Patrick, Jack Nolan, Josh Woods — Offered new contract: Matt Butcher — Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli — Loan players returned to parent club: Joel Mumbongo, Yeboah Amankwah and Marcel Lewis Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. AFC Wimbledon Offered new contract: Huseyin Biler, Elliott Bolton, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Anthony Hartigan, Paul Osew and Zach Robinson — Released: Cheye Alexander, Corie Andrews, Darius Charles, Ben Heneghan, Egli Kaja, Jack Madelin, Isaac Olaniyan, Zaki Oualah, Derick Osei Yaw — Loan players returned to parent club: Terry Ablade, Sam Cosgrove, Henry Lawrence, Dapo Mebude, Aaron Pressley, Tomas Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers Offered new contract: Adam Senior — Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte — Loan players returned to parent club: Xavier Amaechi, Marlon Fossey, James Trafford Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Burton Albion Offered new contract: Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, Tom Hewlett — Offered professional contract: Ben Radcliffe, Jakub Niemczyk — Released: Danny Rowe, Luke Redfern, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway — Loan players returned to parent club: Harry Chapman, Jacob Maddox , Christian Saydee, Matej Kovar Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales