While the Black Cats welcome Walsall to the Stadium of Light, the sides around them will face similarly difficult assignments in what could prove to be a key weekend in the hunt for automatic promotion and the play-off places. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who Sunderland's rivals will face over another busy period of fixtures in the third tier:

1. Game of the weekend: Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley The clash of the two promotion rivals at the Keepmoat Stadium promises to be an enthralling. Barnsley, sat second, will be looking to but more distance between themselves and Sunderland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. They must be wary of Doncaster, though Rovers currently sit 6th in League One and - having failed to win in their last five league outings - will be keen to returning to winning ways to continue their play-off hopes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Both teams will be without key men Barnsley will be missing suspended duo Cameron McGeehan and Jacob Brown, while Doncaster boss Grant McCann is set to serve a touchline ban. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Where are the table-toppers? Luton Town will welcome Gillingham on Saturday - in a game which should leave them confident of securing three points. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more