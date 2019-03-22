League One promotion race: How Barnsley, Portsmouth and Luton could take advantage as Sunderland watch on

Sunderland are out of League One action this weekend - and their promotion rivals will be keen to take full advantage.

While the Black Cats enjoy a rare weekend off, Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth will continue to battle for promotion to the Championship in what could prove to be another key weekend. But can the trio take advantage? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the tests posed to Sunderland's promotion rivals this weekend:

The table-topping Hatters welcome play-off chasing Doncaster Rovers to Kenilworth Road in what is undoubtedly the tie of the weekend. This fixture could have big implications on the promotion race.

Luton remain unbeaten in League One since October, and are yet to lose a third tier fixture under caretaker manager Mick Harford. Theyll be keen to extend that run this weekend.

In start contrast, the South Yorkshire side are winless in their last four - with manager Grant McCann admitting they will be without two key players this weekend. A tough ask may have just got even harder.

Many Sunderland fans will be watching Saturdays early kick-off closely, as second place Barnsley travel to a Walsall side who have proven that they can spring a shock this season.

Victory for Barnsley would see them move five points clear of the Black Cats, albeit having played two games more, with assistant manager Dale Tonge admitting they want to pile the pressure on Sunderland.

Pompey are still breathing down Sunderlands necks, and face a trip to a Shrewsbury side who themselves are desperate for points as they look to assuage their relegation fears. This could be a potential banana skin.

Kenny Jackett may have something of a selection headache on his hands, with wideman Ronan Curtis and Viv Solomon-Otabor both sidelined through injury. Could their absence prove key for Pompey?

The Black Cats, of course, will be without a fixture this weekend after their clash with Fleetwood Town was postponed due to international call-ups.

The decision to postpone the clash didnt go down too well with Fleetwoods Irish striker Paddy Madden, who joked he was fuming given that his family were travelling over from Ireland to watch the clash!