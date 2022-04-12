Loading...
Nathan Broadhead

League One promotion odds: Sunderland, Oxford, MK Dons, Plymouth and Portsmouth's interesting chances after latest results

Sunderland are fighting to finish in the play-offs after the weekend’s late win against Oxford United in League One.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:13 am

The Black Cats have picked up some decent results recently, having beaten Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town, Gillingham, Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra in recent months

But what are the bookies saying about the Black Cats' chances of being promoted at the end of the current campaign?

Here, we take a look at who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping gain promotion to the Championship this season after Sunderland’s win against Oxford United last Saturday

Odds are correct as of April 12.

1. Portsmouth

Portsmouth are 1500/1 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are 750/1 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic are 1/000 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

4. Rotherham United

Rotherham United are 1/4 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
OxfordSunderlandLeague OneMK DonsPlymouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3