The Black Cats have picked up some decent results recently, having beaten Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town, Gillingham, Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra in recent months

But what are the bookies saying about the Black Cats' chances of being promoted at the end of the current campaign?

Here, we take a look at who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping gain promotion to the Championship this season after Sunderland’s win against Oxford United last Saturday

Odds are correct as of April 12.

1. Portsmouth Portsmouth are 1500/1 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Ipswich Town Ipswich Town are 750/1 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic are 1/000 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Rotherham United Rotherham United are 1/4 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales