The Black Cats have picked up some decent results recently, having beaten Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town, Gillingham, Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra in recent months
But what are the bookies saying about the Black Cats' chances of being promoted at the end of the current campaign?
Here, we take a look at who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping gain promotion to the Championship this season after Sunderland’s win against Oxford United last Saturday
Odds are correct as of April 12.
1. Portsmouth
Portsmouth are 1500/1 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.
Photo: Julian Finney
2. Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town are 750/1 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.
Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic are 1/000 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Rotherham United
Rotherham United are 1/4 to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, according to bookmakers SkyBet.
Photo: George Wood