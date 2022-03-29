Alex Neil’s side have seven games left to try and finish in the play-off positions, starting with Saturday’s home game against Gillingham.

The Black Cats also have challenging away games against promotion play-off rivals Plymouth and Oxford before the end of the campaign.

After 39 league games so far this season, we asked Sunderland fans on our SAFC Facebook and Twitter pages to name another League One player they would take at their club.

Here are some of the names who were mentioned:

1. Ricardo Santos (Bolton) The Bolton captain was praised by Lee Johnson following Sunderland's 1-0 win over Wanderers in September. The 26-year-old centre-back kept Ross Stewart relatively quiet that day. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Michael Smith (Rotherham) There was interest from Championship clubs in the summer, yet Smith stayed at Rotherham following their return to the third tier. The 30-year-old frontman has been key for Paul Warne's side this season, scoring 18 league goals and providing six assists. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Scott Twine (MK Dons) Only Michael Smith and Ross Stewart have been directly involved in as many league goals as Twine this season. The 22-year-old midfielder has registered a whopping 14 assists, as well as 10 goals. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) Despite playing for a side who are fighting to avoid relegation, Stockton, 28, is joint-third in the League One goalscoring charts with 19 this season. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales