Victory at Morecambe on the final day of the regular season means Alex Neil’s side will face Sheffield Wednesday over two legs – raising the possibility of a return visit to Wembley for the final at the end of May.

Nathan Broadhead scored the game’s only goal at the Mazuma Stadium, securing a fifth-place finish for Alex Neil’s side.

And here’s everything you need to know:

Sunderland will face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs.

WHEN ARE THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFF SEMI FINALS?

The League One play-off semi finals will be played across May.

MK Dons will face Wycombe on Thursday, May 5, (7.45pm) and Sunday May 8, (6.30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday face-off against Sunderlandon Friday May 6 (7.45pm) and Monday May 9, (7.45pm)

MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday will play at home in the second legs, meaning Sunderland will take on the Owls at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

The Black Cats will then travel to Hillsborough three days later.

WHEN IS THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFF FINAL?

The League One play-off final will once again be taking place at Wembley Stadium this year – and will take place on Saturday, May 21.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

ARE THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFFS ON TV? WHERE CAN I WATCH?

Yes, the League One play-offs will be broadcast on TV.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the semi-finals and the final on their channels.

ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFFS?