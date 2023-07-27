The Black Cats will take on The Imps in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats now trail 2-0 heading into the second leg after losing Lincoln City on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats shipped two woeful goals in a second half where they had actually forged the better of the chances, let down by wasteful finishing and a superb display from emergency loan goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: General view of the new steps at Wembley Stadium on April 18, 2021 in London, England. 4000 local residents have been permitted to attend the match as part of the government's Events Research Programme, which will study how to safely hold major events once coronavirus lockdown measures are lifted. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

And with the fixture set to be shown on television, we walk you through how you can watch it.

But how can you watch the clash? Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

The second leg of the League One play-off semi-final between Sunderland and Lincoln City will take place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 22.

Kick off is scheduled for 3.30pm.

What channel is Sunderland vs Lincoln City on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League One play-off semi-final second leg clash match between Sunderland and Lincoln City will indeed be shown on television.

The clash will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Lincoln City online?

Sunderland and Lincoln City fans can also stream the match for £9.99 without signing up for a contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

BBC Radio Newcastle also carries full match commentary with Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett and is available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage from the Stadium of Light on our website, plus another Watch Party with our team of Sunderland fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up-to-date with our live blog, player ratings, interviews and Watch Party on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Who is the referee for Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

Michael Salisbury will take charge of the semi-final second leg with Mark Pottage and Steven Meredith running the lines.

Darren Bond is the fourth official with Mark Dwyer in reserve.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

Sunderland recently announced that 10,000 home fans will be able to attend the second leg of their play-off meeting with Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There won’t be any tickets available to away fans and the home allocation has now sold out.

When is the League One play-off final?

Should Sunderland get there, the League One play-off final will once again be taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 30.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.