The Black Cats face Morecambe in a crucial game at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.
A win would see Sunderland qualify for the League One play-offs, whilst a win or a loss would see Alex Neil’s side relying on results elsewhere
That means there is much riding on the game with the hosts looking to secure safety, whilst the visitors will attempt to bag a play-off spot for the second consecutive season.
Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard with Alex Neil’s side needing a win to make absolutely sure they finish in the top-six.
But what are the bookies saying about who could win the play-offs? Here, we take a look courtesy of SkyBet:
Sheffield Wednesday – 7/4
MK Dons – 10/3
Sunderland – 7/2
Wycombe Wanderers – 13/2
Plymouth Argyle – 8/1
Rotherham United – 18/1
Wigan Athletic – 1000/1