What are Sunderland's chances of winning the play-offs?

League One play-off odds: Huge shift in Sunderland, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday's chances of promotion after latest results

Sunderland are fighting to finish in the play-offs.

By James Copley
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:29 pm

The Black Cats have picked up some decent results recently, having beaten Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra in recent months.

But what are the bookies saying about the Black Cats' chances of winning the play-offs should they finish in the top-six? And how has that changed since Sunderland’s rivals featured last weekend?

Here, we take a look at who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping to gain promotion to the Championship as play-off winners this season:

Odds are correct as of March 28.

1. Portsmouth

Portsmouth were 80/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 100/1.

2. Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic were 25/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are still 25/1.

3. Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are 28/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 22/1.

4. Rotherham United

Rotherham United are 14/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are still 14/1.

