The Black Cats have picked up some decent results recently, having beaten Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra in recent months.

But what are the bookies saying about the Black Cats' chances of winning the play-offs should they finish in the top-six? And how has that changed since Sunderland’s rivals featured last weekend?

Here, we take a look at who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping to gain promotion to the Championship as play-off winners this season:

Odds are correct as of March 28.

1. Portsmouth Portsmouth were 80/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 100/1. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic were 25/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are still 25/1. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town Ipswich Town are 28/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 22/1. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Rotherham United Rotherham United are 14/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are still 14/1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales