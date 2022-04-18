League One news: Wycombe manager makes honest admission as Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley fumes

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was furious with referee Bobby Madley for allowing Jonah Ayunga’s stoppage-time equaliser to stand and end his side’s play-off ambitions.

Cowley felt goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was fouled in the build-up to the goal from Greg Leigh’s right-wing corner, which rescued a 1-1 draw for Morecambe that boosted their survival bid.

“It was unacceptable the referee couldn’t see that,” said Cowley, whose side are now 10 points off the play-offs with only three games remaining.

Sunderland drew with Plymouth Argyle away.

“I’ve watched it back and it was clear. It was right in front of him and it just isn’t good enough.

“The standard of refereeing hasn’t been good enough all season. It was a key decision that had a huge effect on us and had an impact on the league.

“The referee said he didn’t think it was a foul, even though the fourth official did, their goalkeeping coach did and their number two goalkeeper even told the referee that he had missed the foul.

“Anyone who knows anything about football will know there is a massive foul and a two-handed push and it was so blatant that he hasn’t got it right.”

Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Bowen accepts his team have to win both their remaining fixtures to stay up, after their long run without a victory was extended by a 1-1 draw against Wycombe.

The Dons led for an hour at Plough Lane, but just when a first win since December 7 was coming into sight, Adebayo Akinfenwa, who turns 40 next month, denied his old club with a late equaliser.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said of Akinfenwa: “He keeps delivering. I think he’s in better shape than he was in the Championship last year.

“Because Uche [Ikpeazu] was injured for so long, I had to play him so much at the start of the season and we really wrecked his body, and he couldn’t recover.

“This season, with his cameo roles, we had a real solid chat yesterday about what he can do from now until the end of the season and how he wants to impact this team.

“Goals like today, with the two substitutes combining, was a nice moment for me, but I really think we could have had one or two more.

“We snapped and snatched at the target at the wrong times and just a couple of details could have been better today.