Accrington Stanley won the game 5-1 at the Wham Stadium but there were several reports of alleged fan disorder from the away end as the Cod Army were battered on the road.

Stanley owner Andy Holt has slammed the shameful behaviour of some Fleetwood Town fans following vandalism, spitting and alleged attacks on supporters.

“So… Before, during and after the @ASFCofficial game vs @ftfc I was getting texts and messages about their fan behaviour.

This was the damage caused by Fleetwood Town fans, according to Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt. Photo courtesy of Holt's Twitter page.

“Not all fans. Some idiots. I had a good chat to their supporters' club earlier in the day. Decent folk.

“Anyhow, these idiots were running around our town indiscriminately punching townsfolk going about their Saturday, for no reason.

“These idiots flooded and destroyed our toilet facilities that we take pride in keeping clean and in good order.

“These idiots spat at our players and wouldn’t respond to our light touch approach by stewards.

“They spoilt the day. I accept my responsibility as the towns club owner. And it’s a shame that the many are affected for these idiots.

“A bill will be sent to @ftfc for damage. If we play them next season the absolute minimum number of tickets will be allocated.”

Indeed, the chairman has also detailed a list of sanctions he will impose on Fleetwood Town and their supporters should the pair meet in the future.

He continued: “The tickets will be more expensive. They will not be allowed in our bars and hospitality. There will be no alcohol or food sales for away fans. The only toilets available will be steel containers.

“I will ask our @officalassc1 to work directly with their counterparts at Fleetwood to try to ensure decent match going fans don’t miss out too much.

“In 6 years @ASFCofficial these are the worst fans and aggro I’ve encountered. I don’t need authorities to tell me what to do.

“I’m not wearing this, not for our police, our stewards, our club, our town, our people. Shameful behaviour.

“Unacceptable. All fans punished for a few clowns. I would post the messages I received during the match but it identifies people.

“They will be forwarded to police.”

