That’s after head coach Mark Robinson parted company with the London club by mutual consent earlier this week.

A statement at the time praised Robinson for his “hard work, loyalty and commitment” whilst in the role.

The move came after AFC Wimbledon suffered a fifth consecutive defeat against Cambridge United in League One last weekend.

Mark Bowen.

The 56-year-old had been in charge of the London club since January 2021 but has departed the club now as they fight for survival in League One.

But now Wimbledon have appointed former Wigan, Tottenham and West Ham player Mark Bowen until the end of the season.

The 58-year-old Welsh boss has also previously taken charge of Reading and Cyrstal Palace’s U23s.

Speaking after his appointment, he said: “I am deeply honoured to have been offered this position.

“I fully understand what’s at stake and what needs to be done over the remaining seven games. Take my word for it, we will all be doing everything possible to keep this proud club in League One.”

AFC Wimbledon are currently 21st in the third tier and are in real danger of relegation to League Two since promotion back in 2016.

The Dons are set to face Sunderland’s play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this coming Saturday as both clubs look to finish the campaign with a positive outcome.

Robinson will be assisted in the role by former Arsenal and Chelsea coach Eddie Niedzwiecki, who also worked with Bowen during his time at Reading.

AFC Wimbledon’s interim chairman, Mick Buckley, said: “We are excited to be welcoming such experienced and respected coaches at this stage in the season.

“Mark understands the enormity of the job ahead. In many respects, it speaks volumes for his character and personality that he is willing to take on this challenge with so much at stake.

“We can only do everything we possibly can to support him to the hilt and I’m confident that’s exactly what our fans will be doing on Saturday and for our forthcoming home game against Charlton on Tuesday.”

