Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest news and gossip from around League One:

Stewart’s EFL recognition

Ross Stewart has been named in the EFL’s League One Team of the Season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart has 24 goals and five assists in his 44 league games this term and although he recently endured an eight-game goalless streak, he bounced back with a brace in Sunderland’s 5-1 demolition of Cambridge United on Saturday.

In all competitions this season, the striker has averaged a goal every other game and leads the way at the top of the League One scoring charts, one ahead of Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane and Morecambe’s Cole Stockton.

Ex-Black Cat James McClean and former Newcastle United youngster Dan Barlaser have also been named alongside Stewart in the League One Team of the Season.

The Football Manager League One Team of the Season in full: Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Harry Darling (MK Dons), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United), Scott Twine (MK Dons), Michael Smith (Rotherham United), Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

Ross Stewart has been named in the League One team of the season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Manager = Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic)

Other awards

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan has won EFL Goal of the Season for his stunning strike against MK Dons earlier this month.

Scott Twine of MK Dons picked up the League One Player of the Season award whilst Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane won the Young Player of the Season award.

Burton Albion won the Community Project of the Season, Cambridge United earned the Sustainability Award whilst AFC WImbledon were named the Your Move Community Club of the Season.

Wigan ‘eye’ Leeds youngster

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Owen Bray – according to Football Insider.

Bray, 19, has yet to agree a contract extension at Elland Road and could be on the move this summer with Wigan reportedly ready to swoop.