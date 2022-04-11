Here is all the latest gossip from across League One:

Belgian side ‘eye’ EFL talent

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise will look towards the EFL to add to their squad in the summer.

Sunderland star Patrick Roberts is reportedly being eyed for a move to Belgium (Picture by FRANK REID)

Union are owned by Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom and have reportedly set their sights on Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts as one of their major targets.

Also reportedly in their sights are Preston’s Tom Barkhuizen and Reading’s Andy Rinomhota.

Former Middlesbrough, Peterborough and Portsmouth star Christian Burgess is one of a handful of former EFL players that currently ply their trade at Union SG.

Promotion rivals set for transfer battle

Rotherham United and Portsmouth could be involved in a battle over the services of Millers midfielder Jamie Lindsay this summer.

Lindsay’s current deal at Rotheram expires in the summer, however, an option to extend his contract could be triggered.

This would mean that Pompey, who according to The News have shown considerable interest in Lindsay, would have to pay a fee in order to land him in the summer.

The two sides square-off on Tuesday night as both teams have seen their promotion hopes take a major hit recently after spells of poor form.

Lincoln star receiving Championship interest

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has revealed that loanee Lewis Fiorini has been receiving interest from Championship clubs after impressing at the Imps whilst on loan from Manchester City this season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has five goals and two assists in the league so far this season and has impressed in recent weeks, with Appleton admitting that this form has meant he has received a few calls from clubs in the second-tier:

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt he’ll be playing in the Championship for someone. I’ve had enough phone calls over the last couple of months to suggest that will be the case.” Appleton told Lincolnshire Live.