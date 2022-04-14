League One news: Sunderland reveal staggering and 'exceptional' season ticket update as early-bird deadline extended

Sunderland don’t yet know whether they will be facing a fifth season in League One with Alex Neil’s side pushing hard for a play-off spot.

But despite not knowing which division they will be in next season, the Sunderland fanbase has again shown its incredible support.

The club has provided a season ticket update – with some key information for fans still yet to sign-up.

Sunderland reveal season ticket update.

A club statement read: “Due to exceptional demand, the 2022-23 season card early-bird deadline has been extended until 5pm on Tuesday 19 April!

“An incredible show of support over the past four weeks from the red and white army has seen over 18,500 supporters already sign up for the new campaign.

“Adult season cards are priced from £335, with Under-16s able to secure their seat from £40 – just £14.57 for adults per game and £1.74 for juniors.

“Over-65s can also back the Lads throughout the duration of the season from £235, with Under-18 and Under-22 season card prices starting from just £85 and £145.

“Please note, although the early-bird deadline has been extended, fans wishing to pay for their new season card via Direct Debit MUST complete their purchase by 5pm on Thursday 14 April.”