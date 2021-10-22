League One news: Shock transfer as Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic leaves for Stockport County
Bolton Wanderers have lost their captain after Antoni Sarcevic joined National League Stockport County on a free transfer.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:32 pm
He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
A Stockport statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic on a free transfer, with the midfielder signing a contract until 2024.
"Antoni captained Bolton to promotion from League Two last season in his first year at the University of Bolton Stadium, scoring eight times in 35 appearances from midfield.”
His contract was set to expire next summer.