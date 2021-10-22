League One news: Shock transfer as Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic leaves for Stockport County

Bolton Wanderers have lost their captain after Antoni Sarcevic joined National League Stockport County on a free transfer.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:32 pm

He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

A Stockport statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic on a free transfer, with the midfielder signing a contract until 2024.

"Antoni captained Bolton to promotion from League Two last season in his first year at the University of Bolton Stadium, scoring eight times in 35 appearances from midfield.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Antoni Sarcevic. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

His contract was set to expire next summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

League OneBolton WanderersNational LeagueRichard MennearLeague Two