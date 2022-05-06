Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a huge match at the Stadium of Light, here is all the latest gossip from across League One:

Owls man reveals ‘formula’ for success

Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer believes that his side’s experience can help them during their playoff campaign.

The Owls’ squad have the second-highest average age in the division and Palmer hopes that it will be the experienced players in the squad that can help them over the line against the Black Cats:

“I think that the formula that season (2011/12) was a mix of youth and experience and there were some characters who you looked at and they just knew how to get the job done and what it took,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

“As a young player, you looked up to them and it really filled you with confidence.

“Looking at the squad now, there’s probably even more experience, especially with the last few starting sides, touching their late 20s and early 30s.

SHeffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Hopefully, we can draw on that at certain times in the games and the occasion as a whole and that can bode well for us.”

Swansea interested in Pompey winger

Swansea City have been linked with a move for Portsmouth winger Marcus Harness this summer.

Harness, 26, enjoyed his best season to-date at Fratton Park this year, grabbing 12 goals and 7 assists for Danny Cowley’s side, form that, according to The News, will reignite Swansea’s interest in a player that Pompey rejected a January bid from an unnamed club for.

Plymouth man ‘free to leave’

George Cooper’s time at Home Park looks to be over with reports that he is ‘free to leave’ Plymouth this summer.

Injury troubles have plagued his time at Argyle since joining from Peterborough in September 2020 with the winger making only three appearances in all competitions this season.

"I spoke to George last week and we both decided it's probably best for him to move on.” Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher said. “He has had a tough time with injuries over the last couple of years.