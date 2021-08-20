SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Sunderland player Will Grigg in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon at Stadium of Light on December 15, 2020 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Will Grigg has made it clear he wishes to leave Sunderland after an unsuccessful spell on Wearside, with the striker hoping to return to the Midlands where he began his career to be with his family.

Grigg has struggled to make a name for himself during his time with the Black Cats and is yet to feature in League One this season.

However, the striker enjoyed a positive loan spell with MK Dons last season where he scored eight goals in 20 appearances, but a move away is yet to materialise since his return to Sunderland.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Callum Johnson of Portsmouth in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Oxford United at Fratton Park on November 24, 2020 in Portsmouth, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lee Johnson believes there are clubs that have been monitoring Grigg's situation, but the 40-year-old has been pleased with how the former Wigan Athletic forward has conducted himself in training.

"I think there’s a bit of interest in Will. It’s not something I’ve been involved in on a daily basis, obviously that will go through Kristjaan Speakman as a general rule.

"Will’s been fine. He’s been training hard, he’s been doing his extras, he’s came in with the Under 23’s when he wasn’t in the squad so it just goes to show that he’s got that desire to stay fit."

Meanwhile, Portsmouth are reportedly prepared to offload Callum Johnson if they are to receive offers for the right-back this summer.

Danny Cowley has brought in Kieron Freeman during the transfer window and the former Sheffield United defender looks set to be first choice, leaving Johnson dropping down the pecking order.

The 24-year-old has impressed in League One during his career, making 119 appearances during his time with Accrington Stanley and notching 48 appearances with Pompey.

Johnson could prove to be a good addition to any third tier team this season.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has explained why he let winger Andre Green leave for Slovakia.

The winger’s move to Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava was confirmed today – a switch that surprised fans given he only signed for the Owls in January and also started their opening two fixtures.

On Green, Moore said: "We had the interest from the club he has gone to now and like anything else, his representatives and his agent made the club quite aware of the interest from the other club.

"We felt it was right for us as a football club in terms of where Andre was at, in the final year of his contract and everything else. They made the right offer, which is good for the football club.