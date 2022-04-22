League One news: Rival boss issues sack warning after investigation launched

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McSheffrey said having spoken to the players he was satisfied with what they told him happened.

However he warned: “If anything comes out of it, or still does, and that is true then those players would be removed. It’s as simple as that.”

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press he said: “I’ve been made aware of it. We’ve had an internal investigation. I sat them all down and spoke to them one-on-one and asked what happened and what conversations took place.

Doncaster Rover's Keepmoat Stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ll be honest with you if any of them conversations of that type did take place then they would have just been removed from the club immediately.

“But I’ll be honest I’m satisfied with what they’ve told me.

“A few of the players mentioned were not even in the vicinity. Yes, they were at the gym, but they were not even in the vicinity where conversations were taking place.

“One of the players was there with a personal friend that has nothing to do with the club.

“I believe the personal friend is going on holiday next week and that may have been what they were talking about or joking about.

“I asked them specifically whether the relegation word was used and about the going out drinking et cetera to which they said no.

“They’re believable young players so I have to be satisfied with what they’ve told me and trust what they’re telling me.