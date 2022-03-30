Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Hume on international debut

Sunderland defender Trai Hume made his debut for Northern Ireland last night, coming on as a late substitute in their friendly match with Hungary at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hume revealed post-match that despite some nerves, it was a ‘brilliant’ night for him in-front of his family:

“It was brilliant.” Hume said. “I was obviously a wee bit nervous but I got a good applause when I came on. I loved it.

“I came out to see my mum and dad who were obviously very proud.

“The fans, that is the reason the stadium is so good. The fans are brilliant and we had a brilliant night again. I thought we were going to nick one at the end. You could see them pushing us but it was close.”

Trai Hume. Ctfc 2-1 Safc Efl1 08-02-2021. Picture by FRANK REID

Pompey player joins ownership group

Portsmouth’s Joe Morrell has joined the ownership group of Welsh side Merthyr Town.

Morrell, 25, has joined a 180 member-strong fan-ownership group at the semi-professional Welsh club.

The midfielder, who joined Portsmouth from Luton Town last summer, has been a regular member of Danny Cowley’s side this season.

Ipswich boss outlines transfer plans

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed his transfer plans for the summer - and he is keen to strengthen the squad.

A poor start to the season looks like costing Ipswich a place in the playoffs this season and McKenna wants to ensure the Tractor Boys improve ahead of next season:

“For sure we have to improve the squad. We feel like we’re in a pretty good place in terms of the squad.” McKenna said.

“Part of my initial impression when I arrived in December was that the squad would need to be trimmed a little bit and possibly lose a little bit of depth but add a little bit more quality and specific qualities where we needed it.

“That was the main focus in January, but now going into the summer window, it’s about improving the quality we have in the squad and taking it to another level.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.