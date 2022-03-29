The Premier League club recalled the left-back yesterday evening.

Shrewsbury competes in the same division as Sunderland with the latter down in 15th position.

The Black Cats, however, are pushing for the play-offs and currently sit just outside in seventh position under Alex Neil.

Steve Cotterill

Bondswell, 19, joined The Shrews outfit in January on deadline day as a last-gasp addition to ex-Sunderland coach Steve Cotterill’s squad.

The youngster didn't manage to break into the first-team set-up, however, was left on the bench for the last 11 games in a row.

Immediately after returning to Tyneside, Bondswell was named in Newcastle United’s U23 squad to face West Brom in the Premier League 2.

He was subbed in the latter stages of the game with Newcastle United running out 4-3 winners at St James’s Park during a dramatic match against the young Baggies.

