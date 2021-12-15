League One news: Ipswich vs Sunderland set for bumper crowd, injury blow for Wigan Athletic

Close to 29,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday’s game.

An Ipswich statement read: “Town host the Black Cats on Saturday in what is the first of three games incorporated into the #PackOutPR campaign, which was launched last month.

“The initiative seeks to create an unforgettable atmosphere at Portman Road throughout the holiday period, by encouraging a bumper crowd to cheer on the Blues.

Sunderland are away to Ipswich Town this weekend.

“Saturday looks set to be a memorable occasion with over 28,700 tickets already sold to see Town take on Sunderland.”

Promotion rivals Wigan Athletic suffer injury blow

Meanwhile, promotion rivals Wigan have been dealt an injury blow.

They could be without midfielder Jordan Cousins for several months.

Wigan Today report: “The 27-year-old summer signing from Stoke pulled up lame during last Wednesday’s home victory against Shrewsbury.

“It was his first start since a six-week lay-off with hamstring trouble, but it was initially thought he’d picked up ‘only’ a dead leg.

“But subsequent scans have revealed the damage is far more serious than first thought – with boss Leam Richardson fearing he could be absent for FOUR MONTHS.”

Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away end of 5,000 fans for their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

Lee Johnson’s squad head to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, December 21 as the only remaining EFL side in the competition.

And they will have a huge away following cheering them on in the capital.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also sold out their away following for the League One away trip to Doncaster Rovers on December 27.

A club statement read: “Lee Johnson’s side will be backed by over 5,000 supporters in the capital, as they look to upset the odds against the Gunners and clinch a place in the last four.

“Tickets for the club’s trip to the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday 27 December have also been snapped up, with the Black Cats looking to continue their promotion push post-Christmas.

“Supporters are advised that no further tickets will be on sale for either fixture.”

