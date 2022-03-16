Collins decided to call time on an 18-year professional playing career aged 39 in 2019, announcing his decision on The Echo’s Roar Podcast.

The Welshman signed for Sunderland for £140,000 under Mick McCarthy, a move which annoyed then Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock who hit out at the way Chester handled the transfer.

After five years at the North East club – which saw the Welsh International make 163 appearances, win the Championship twice and scoop two Fans' Player of the Year awards – Collins joined Stoke City for an initial fee of £2.75 million.

Spells with West Ham, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Grimsby Town followed before the Chester-born centre-back decided to call it day.

Since then, Collins has stayed involved in football and regularly features alongside commentator Franke Francis as an analyst on Sunderland’s official club stream.

"I’ve got my A License starting the middle of next month so I need to be in and around the academy taking some sessions," Collins told the SAFC Unfiltered Podcast.

"I’ve just been up there this morning. Lovely day, as you mentioned! A lack of wind at the training ground which is a rarity.

Danny Collins in action against Fulham at the Stadium of Light on October 27, 2007.

"But we had the 16s in and the 18s were in so I took a couple of sessions and it was good.”

According to reports, Sunderland are eyeing further reinforcements in the coaching department.

Former Preston North End goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould could be set for a move to the North East.

Gould previously worked under Alex Neil when the pair were at Deepdale together.

Neil was in fact the man who brought Gould to Preston back in August 2019.

The Sun, however, state that Sunderland head coach Neil wants to work with Gould again.

Neil has already brought in former Martin Canning as his assistant at the Academy of Light.

Gould, 53, has experience of working in the North East having previously been local rivals Middlesbrough.

During an extensive playing career, Gould turned out for West Brom, Coventry City, Celtic, Preston and Bristol City.

