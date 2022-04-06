O’Brien left the Stadium of Light to join up with Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth on deadline day, joining Pompey on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old had just six months left on his deal with the Black Cats and has struggled for game time this campaign, failing to complete 90 minutes in the league since late October.

The former Millwall man did, however, net an impressive hat-trick against Championship opposition Blackpool for Sunderland in the Carabao Cup earlier on in the season.

Aiden O'Brien

The Republic of Ireland international striker has now revealed more details as to why he needed to leave the North East after being left out by then-head coach Lee Johnson.

He told The Portsmouth News: “(The difference is) I’m playing. I’m actually playing and I’m on the pitch. There were times at Sunderland where I would score a hat-trick and in the next game, I would be on the bench.

“I would then be on the bench the next three games. My time at Sunderland was absolutely abysmal, I didn’t enjoy it at all.

“It started well, and it just ended so badly. I just needed to get out of there because I was kind of rotting away. The manager here knows that, and he took me on, which I’m thankful for.”

