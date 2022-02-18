Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are 12th in League One and will travel to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Niasse signed for Everton from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow for a fee of £13.5million in 2016.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Huddersfield in June 2021.

Former Everton striker Oumar Niasse has signed for Burton.

Hasselbaink said: "He's shown us he can add something to the squad.

"He's been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

"We know he's made over 50 Premier League appearances - hopefully he'll be a good help for us to finish the season strongly."

Wimbledon boss has message for Rudoni

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson says midfielder Jack Rudoni needs to concentrate on becoming one of the best players in League One – following speculation about his future.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Rudoni last month, while Premier League clubs Leeds and Wolves have also been linked with the 20-year-old.

“I want to see the best for all the players – I have worked with them for years and years,” Robinson told South London Press when asked about Rudoni.

“But, fundamentally, they’re being given a platform that they wouldn’t get at any other club to perform and excel.

“Right here, right now, any of the youngsters, including Rudi, need to concentrate on being the best player in their position in League One.

“None of them are that yet – they’re just lads with loads of potential.”

Wickham looking forward to Sunderland return

Finally, former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham says he’s looking forward to returning to the Stadium of Light with MK Dons this weekend.

The 28-year-old frontman joined The Dons in January and said: “I've experienced the atmosphere, the fans, I know how passionate they are and their expectations.

"They're in a transitional period with their new manager, and there is a lot of noise going on off the pitch but going back there will be fantastic. It's a game I'm really looking forward to.”

