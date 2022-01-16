The pair faced off in League One over the weekend with a minority of Rotherham fans interrupted a minutes silence at the New York Stadium.

"We felt compelled to issue this apology on our official website to reassure everyone associated with today’s hosts that we condemn the actions of those involved.

"Everyone at Rotherham United would like to wholeheartedly apologise to the players, staff and supporters at Fleetwood Town for the behaviour of a small minority of our fans during the minute’s silence ahead of Saturday’s game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: General views before the Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham Town and Milton Keynes Dons at The Jonny-Rocks Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“We totally condemn the actions of a number of individuals who disrupted the pre-match tribute, and reaffirm our association with the vast majority of supporters in attendance who observed it with great respect.

“The actions of said individuals totally goes against the values that we pride ourselves on as a football club and we know that the tribute was incredibly important to everyone at Fleetwood Town.”

Cheltenham Town condemn fan behaviour

Cheltenham Town have condemned their own fans.

They have also stated that the incident during 1-1 draw at Jonny-Rocks Stadium is being looked at by local police.

Town say they are "saddened" by reports of alleged homophobic abuse during Saturday's League One draw with Charlton Athletic.

“We are aware of the reports of homophobic abuse during this afternoon's match against Charlton Athletic,” a club statement read

“We are saddened by the incident, which is being dealt with by the police. We will not be making any further comment at this time.

“Cheltenham Town has a zero tolerance policy to discrimination of any kind and works closely with Proud Robins and the Robins Trust to promote football for everyone at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, irrespective of their background.

“Proud Robins, our new LGBTQ+ supporters network, was launched in December to drive inclusion at the club. We will continue to work closely with everyone to ensure all supporters can enjoy football in a safe and welcoming environment.

“We encourage fans to report discriminatory behaviour to their nearest steward so that appropriate action can be taken.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.