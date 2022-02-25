The 36-year-old was released by Sheffield United earlier this month and has joined the Brewers on a contract until the end of the season.

Guedioura is the second free agent Burton have signed this month, following the arrival of former Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club’s website: "To get his experience, I think it will benefit a lot of our young players.

Adlene Guedioura playing for Sheffield United.

"I know him from my time at Nottingham Forest and I think he will give us that extra power and physicality for the remainder of the season and then we will see."

Morecambe reappoint Derek Adams

Elsewhere, League One strugglers Morecambe have reappointed Derek Adams as the club’s manager.

The Shrimps are 21st in the table and saw manager Stephen Robinson leave to join St. Mirren this week.

Adams left Morecambe to join Bradford at the end of last season, after guiding the Shrimps to promotion from League Two.

Sunderland will travel to Morecambe on the final day of the season on Saturday, April 30.

Charlton boss on injury setbacks

Finally, Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson says he’s enduring the ‘toughest period’ of managerial career so far.

The Addicks have lost their last four games and were without eight first-team players for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat by MK Dons.

“It’s the toughest period I’ve had – not just the results but the people we’ve had out makes it even more challenging,” said Jackson, who was appointed Charlton’s permanent manager in December.

“I firmly believe the whole picture of the season would look different if we’d kept those guys fit.

“To have that many key players out is going to make things difficult. The facts are there – with all the guys fit we compete with every one of those teams. We’ve just fallen a little bit short in some of them and to say those guys would’ve made a difference, I don’t think that is overstating it.”

Charlton, who have dropped to 16th in the table, will travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, before hosting Sunderland next week.

