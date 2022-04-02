Here is all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Phillips’ Stewart warning

Kevin Phillips believes that to give themselves the best chance of promotion, Sunderland must wrap Ross Stewart ‘in cotton wool’ for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheltenham Town are 'resigned' to seeing Will Boyle leave the club in the summer (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jermain Defoe’s retirement and Nathan Broadhead’s slow return from injury means Stewart will be the man relied upon by Alex Neil to fire the Black Cats into playoff contention.

And Phillips believes that this reliance on Stewart means they should take no chances with his fitness between now and the end of the season:

“They are down to the bare bones now,” Phillips told Football Insider. “There is no two ways around it. It is there for everyone to see.

“It would be a major concern if he was to get injured. The good thing is, he is a very durable player who does not miss many minutes of football.

“The sensible route from Alex Neil would be to manage his game time. Wrap him up in cotton wool. Sit him out of sessions if need be. Keep him ready for the matches. Ross has done exceptionally well this season.”

Cheltenham ‘resigned’ to losing captain

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has admitted that the club are ‘resigned’ to losing captain Will Boyle this summer.

When asked if the club expected Boyle to leave in the summer, Duff said: “Probably. We offered him a deal, he said 'I'm all right for now' and I don't worry about it too much.

“The season finishes in a month, so we'll know then one way or the other. It's not like the contract isn't there. I had a conversation with him three or four weeks ago and I'll keep that between us.

“He's the captain of the football club and I don't think people can question his attitude or application.”

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly held interest in the defender in summer and have been rumoured to be preparing another approach for the 26-year-old.

Spurs bid for defender

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid to sign Oxford United’s Luke McNally.

Spurs have been tracking the 22-year-old’s progress this season and have reportedly submitted a bid of around £2million for the defender.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.