League One gossip: Portsmouth injury update, Sunderland season ticket latest, Oxford fitness boost

Portsmouth fitness news

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has options ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Fleetwood as he looks for a fourth successive victory.

Winger Michael Jacobs missed Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury with a knee injury and continues to be assessed.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland travel to Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Cowley made four changes for that game as Denver Hume, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Aiden O’Brien, making his first start for the club, were drafted in, and he replaced defender Hayden Carter with midfielder Marcus Harness at the break in a tactical switch.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey could have striker Joe Garner back at his disposal.

Garner has not played since damaging a shoulder in November, but has trained all week and is in contention.

The Cod Army have endured an enforced break since February 12 with their last two scheduled games having fallen victim to the weather, and Crainey’s squad is well-rested as a result.

However, Daniel Batty (ankle) has joined Brad Halliday, Darnell Johnson, Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Ged Garner and Harrison Holgate on the sidelines.

Update on Sunderland season tickets

Decisions over season ticket prices for next season at the Stadium of Light are yet to be confirmed with work ongoing but fans have been warned that a ‘price freeze is unlikely.’

Earlier this month, club chiefs including Sunderland's Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison met with Sunderland fan groups at the latest supporter collective meeting.

Among the topics discussed were season ticket prices for next season.

The minutes read: “Direct Debit Payments – 22/23 Season

“MB [Senior Supporters Association, Malcolm Bramley] asked about 2022/23 season tickets. That is being worked on now. Decisions have not been made but will be soon. SD [Steve Davison] said an early bird offer would have to be in place for March if it was to be offered.

“While acknowledging cash flow implications for the club, MB asked if the number of Direct Debit payments could be increased. SD will investigate it.

“PN asked if a freeze on season ticket prices was an option.

"The intention is to have season ticket prices that are mid-range once the club is in the Championship, but not many clubs have released prices yet. SD believes a price freeze is unlikely.”

Oxford injury news

James Henry could be available for Oxford when they host Cambridge.

The forward is returning from a calf injury and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against QPR in a friendly earlier in the week.

Billy Bodin is progressing from the ankle injury which saw him miss the last two matches and is edging closer to a return for the U’s.

Elliott Moore could also be checked after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Crewe midweek.

Harrison Dunk could be in contention for a return to Cambridge’s starting line-up.

The left-back had been suffering from an ankle knock but was fit enough to play the final few minutes of Cambridge’s 2-0 midweek win against Plymouth.

Cambridge first-team coach Barry Corr also revealed that striker Joe Ironside is “not too far away” from a return.

Shilow Tracey is also back for the U’s and made his return from injury as a late substitute against the Pilgrims.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.