Warnock, who was most recently at Sunderland's North East rivals Middlesbrough, is out of work following his sacking this season.

Ipswich Town have been without a manager since Paul Cook’s dismissal nine days ago.

Several names have been linked with the vacant job since the former Wigan and Portsmouth boss was sacked.

Neil Warnock

Ex-Cardiff boss Neil Harris is the current favourite with the bookmakers.

Marc Bircham, Tony Mowbray and Frank Lampard have all been linked with the vacancy.

BetVictor now price the out-of-work Warnock as the 5/2 second favourite.

The 73-year-old hinted that he could be persuaded to return to one last job in management for the rest of the season despite his age.

Doncaster Rovers sign commercial deal

The Keepmoat Stadium is to become the Eco-Power Stadium after Doncaster Rovers signed record commercial deal.

Rovers have signed a sponsorship deal until the end of the 2025-26 season.

“We’re doing new commercial deals all the time,” said Jon Warburton, chief commercial officer at Club Doncaster, which also takes in Doncaster Rovers Belles and Doncaster RLFC.

“This is just the latest in a long line but certainly the most significant we’ve ever done.

“It’s not every day you change your stadium name and we were looking for a company that shared our values and what we were looking to achieve from a commercial point of view.

“There are lots of different ways the club spend their money but all I can do is keep on bringing in commercial agreements and it stands to reason it’s going to be beneficial.”

