Sunderland have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and currently sit top of the league after beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 over the weekend.

Lee Burge was dropped to their bench following his disappointing start - highlighting the Black Cats’ need for a new keeper.

Lee Johnson’s side have had a slow but positive transfer window but know they are in a race with time to secure the signings needed to keep up the promotion bid and finally return to the Championship.

Here is the best of your deadline day rumours...

1. Hull City set to beat Rotherham United to signing of Sheff Utd midfielder Hull City are set to sign Sheffield United's Regan Slater on a permanent deal this deadline day. Rotherham United had reportedly been in talks with the 21-year-old in recent days. (The Star)

2. Gillingham star attracting Championship interest on deadline day Gillingham are facing a battle to keep hold of defender Jack Tucker today after reported Championship interest has emerged. Charlton Athletic are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old. (The 72)

3. Blackburn Rovers close to signing £500k defender Blackburn Rovers are edging closer to signing Lincoln City's Tayo Edun this summer. The two clubs are understood to have agreed a fee worth £500k. (Lancashire Live)

4. Oxford United close to signature of Fulham youngster Fulham youngster Ben Davis is reportedly close to joining Oxford United on a permanent deal. The 20-year-old made his debut for the Cottagers in August 2019. (Oxford Mail)