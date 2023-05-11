Former Sunderland defender Denver Hume's future at Portsmouth looks uncertain after sporting director Rich Hughes said he is open to offers for the 24-year-old.

Hume has made 20 appearances for the Blues, including four League One starts this season, after moving to Fratton Park from Sunderland in the January of the 2021-22 season for a reported fee of £200k.

Now Pompey, who will once again play in League One next season after failing to challenge for the play-offs, are seeking transfer fees for out-of-favour players, with Hume contracted until the summer of 2024.

"It just depends on what that looks like, if it’s of interest to the players, and also where we see ourselves moving forward.

"Denver has probably found himself quite frustrated at not playing and I think the fair thing to say is I wouldn’t put that at his door.

"Connor Ogilvie has been one of our most steady, consistent, performers and made that left-back shirt his own. Whereas Denver is more suited to playing as a wing-back because of his attacking profile.

"Denver’s at a crossroads in his career where he must find himself playing on a regular basis.

"If it looks like it might not be with Pompey in pre-season, and there are a few suitors willing to take him, at that point there has to be an open and honest conversation to see what’s best for both parties concerned.

"If he had trained really poorly and was not a great person around the building, that would accelerate the conversation, but he’s been fine and trained really well.

"We would never say to a player you absolutely have to leave the football club. If they turn around and say they want to explore other opportunities, okay – but we’ll never slam the door on anybody.

"It depends on whether there are teams willing to take Denver. Will he be here next season? I don’t know at this point, but, if he is, we’ve got no problem with that."

Sunderland play Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the play-off semi-final first-leg with the return fixture on Tuesday.

