Former Sunderland defender Denver Hume has been the subject of transfer enquiries, according to Portsmouth boss John Mousinho, though his exit is not imminent.

The left-back departed Sunderland for Portsmouth back in 2022 for a fee of £200k but has struggled with injury issues and is now up for sale by the League One club

"Denver just picked up a bit of a groin strain last night, "Pompey boss Mousinho said to The News after Pompey's latest pre-season friendly. "He should be absolutely fine next week, but again it was precautionary and we didn’t want to make any rash decisions on him.

"There’s nothing concrete at the moment (in terms of interest). There’s been plenty of enquiries and it’s just about seeing where that ends up towards the back end of pre-season.

"Denver has been involved with us and he’s been great. He’s got his head down, trained hard and been a credit to himself. I’m sure something will pop up soon for him.

"It’s what’s right for Denver," Mousinho added. "It’s ultimately going to be his decision. No one can force to him go anywhere, so wherever he’s happy going if it works for the club then great.

"Denver was recruited here for a reason and we paid money for him for a reason. He’s capable of operating at this level. Maybe it’s difficult based off his lack of game time last season, but that was just one of those things where Connor was performing so well.