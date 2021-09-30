League One boss charged with 'improper conduct' by the FA

Richie Wellens manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Wellens was found to be in breach of FA rule E3 when he kicked a water bottle in the direction of Plymouth fans.

Referee Trevor Kettle subsequently showed the 41-year-old a red card for dissent on the touchline.

Earlier in the week, Wellens apologised for his actions and described his behaviour as “not acceptable”.