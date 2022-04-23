League One 2022-23 taking shape as relegated Barnsley join Derby County in third tier as Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & Co look to replace them in Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley’s three-season stint in the Championship came to an end thanks to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers assured themselves of a place in the top six at least, with Barnsley sent tumbling down to League One on the back of just one win in their last 10 games.

They join already relegated Derby County in the third tier next season as the EFL campaign reaches a climax over the coming week.

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi looking dejected as relegation is confirmed. PA picture.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland, who host Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, are looking to replace them in the Championship next season.

Sunderland host Rotherham United on Tuesday and then travel to Morecambe on the final day, three huge games in the space of eight days.

However, another defeat left Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi to reflect on a dismal demise for his team.

Asbaghi, who stated that he would not walk away from his job after relegation, said: “It’s tough for everyone, but I suppose this is not unexpected when looking at the season as a whole.

“There was always a little bit of preparation for this day.

“It was always a tough task from when I came here (in November last year) given the situation we were in, in the winter.

“There was a period when things were possible and hopes of a rise in February and March.

“The late equaliser we conceded against Reading was a big moment, though.

“We were not able to come back from that mentally, perhaps.

“Overall, we’ve just not been good enough for a team trying to stay in the Championship.

“It’s a new situation for me and the newer players at the club, but we all have to understand that sometimes there are big bumps in the road.

“We have to bounce back now.

“I believe in my strengths as a leader and I got the impact I needed at times, but we’ve just not been good enough to stay in this league.