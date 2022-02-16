Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that he owns just 41 % of the Sunderland, with former owner Stewart Donald holding 34%, Juan Sartori 20 % and Charlie Methven 5%.

In a statement, Louis-Dreyfus reiterated he still has ‘executive control of the running of the football club,’ yet many supporters feel extremely let down given that Madrox continues to hold a majority of shares.

While insisting he has a ‘controlling stake’ in the club, and that day-to-day management report directly into him (he continues to enjoy a healthy majority on the board), many fans are likely to feel this was not the new era that was promised.

Indeed, many fans of the club feel misled and Grant Leadbitter took to Instagram shortly after the news broke and posted a picture that read. “If you want to be trusted, be honest.”

Another ex-Sunderland player, Gordon Armstrong, also delivered his thoughts on the matter during a conversation on social media.

He said: “The truth is as you will know this has been an open secret amongst plenty of people for a while, the bit I don’t get is why try and hide it, the fact supporters weren’t told the whole truth at the beginning makes it so much worse imo.

“KLD took over in January 2021 as I remember, so why not just tell the truth then, but say he runs the club all that?”

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Asked how Sunderland could rid themselves of Madrox. Armstrong added: “If you got about £18m lying around might give you a chance, although that probably isn’t enough to remove Madrox.”

