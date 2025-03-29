Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Régis Le Bris has detailed recent conversations with Wilson Isidor and Milan Aleksic ahead of the Millwall game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris says Wilson Isidor is “learning” from the experience of being rotated for Eliezer Mayenda.

The former Zenit striker has scored 12 goals and chipped in with two assists in 35 Championship games so far for Le Bris this season but has found himself on the bench in recent games owing to the form of 19-year-old Mayenda, who has 12 goal contributions of his own to his name during 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Isidor was benched against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City before returning to the starting XI for the midweek game against Preston but found himself once again among the Le Bris’ substitutes as the Black Cats lost 3-0 to Coventry City with Mayenda preferred. The Frenchman came on in the second half as the Wearsiders suffered their worst defeat of the season.

“He's doing well.” Le Bris said when asked about Isidor ahead of this Saturday’s game against Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship. “Last season, he didn't play a lot, so this season, he plays regularly in the team. He was impressive because he scored many goals and he was very important for the team. He switches very well with the game model and the players we have in the squad because he likes running in behind, for example.

“So it's very important to stretch the line to be able to threaten the opponent in behind and he scored goals. For a striker, it's like the goalkeepers and so on, you always have this dynamic and it's difficult to maintain the level so we had a short period when it was a bit more difficult and it gave the opportunity to Eli to show his good qualities as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So now we have two good strikers and we should be happy. The competition is still not easy to manage because they would like to play every game but it's not possible and for the team, it's better to have two good strikers but at the same time I think now he's in a really good place.”

“Yes, strengths and weaknesses in the same line,” Le Bris responded when asked about Isidor’s reaction to being benched for Mayenda. “He's very emotional, so it helps him to reach a certain level, but at the same time, it could be a problem, so I think he's doing very well, and he's learning from these different experiences.”

Sunderland’s head coach also detailed talks with midfielder Milan Aleksic, who has struggled for game time since joining the club last summer but played for Serbia’s youth side during the international break ahead of the clash against Millwall.

“I spoke with Milan this morning and it was exactly the content of our conversation,” Le Bris said on Thursday. “He struggled for probably the last couple of months because he didn't have many opportunities to play, he was a little bit disconnected at that moment and I think it's a normal dynamic for a young player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially abroad and he still has good qualities and probably these games with his national team were important for him to reconnect with his culture, to get confidence and the final sprint he will have the opportunity to play and it's up to him as well to stay connected and to show this resilience which is really required for the team and for the players.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris details triple injury blow and provides Enzo Le Fee update ahead of Millwall