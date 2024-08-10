Régis Le Bris names first competitive Sunderland XI for Cardiff City with injury developments
Eliezer Mayenda starts up front for Sunderland as Régis Le Bris names his first starting XI as Black Cats head coach.
Le Bris has opted against any surprise selections, with the team unchanged from the XI that drew 2-2 with Marseille at Valley Parade last Saturday. That means Aji Alese partners Luke O’Nien in the centre of defence, with Alan Browne partnering Dan Neil in midfield.
Leo Hjelde misses out due to injury, meaning that Nectar Triantis is named in the squad despite not featuring in pre-season due to injury. Pierre Ekwah is also on the bench after a recent back injury.
Aaron Ramsey starts for Cardiff City, whpo have left influential central defender Mark McGuinness out of their squad. McGuinness is the subject of significant transfer interest from Luton Town.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Browne; Roberts, Jobe, Clarke, Mayenda
Bench: Moore, Triantis, Johnson, Rigg, Ekwah, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Rusyn
