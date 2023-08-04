News you can trust since 1873
Jay Matete playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt.Jay Matete playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt.
Latest Sunderland injury news with multiple players set to miss Ipswich Town fixture: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland injury news ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship opener against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their first Championship fixture of the season against Ipswich Town – yet the Black Cats are still dealing with multiple injury issues.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has been able to welcome some first team players back into his squad over the summer, after several were sidelined at the end of the last campaign.

Some players have also picked up injuries during pre-season, when the squad were away on their US tour.

Here are the players who have been sidelined in recent weeks and their situations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign:

Sunderland’s captain is set to miss the start of the season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in January. Mowbray has previously said the 32-year-old could return around the festive period, yet Evans has been making positive progress over the summer.

Stewart is also set to miss the start of the campaign as he recovers from a major Achilles injury he sustained in January. The striker, 27, has been out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light and hopes he can return by the end of September.

Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year but is almost ready to make his return. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer so will miss the fixture against Ipswich.

Despite playing in the second leg of the play-offs against Luton, the 22-year-old suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury which kept him sidelined last season and required surgery over the summer. Alese is set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from the setback.

