The latest Sunderland injury news ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship fixture against Preston North End.

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture at Preston this weekend – yet the Black Cats are still dealing with multiple injury issues.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has been able to welcome some first team players back into his squad over the summer, after several were sidelined at the end of the last campaign.

Some players have also picked up injuries during pre-season, when the squad were away on their US tour.

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following an opening-day defeat against Ipswich in the league, before they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Crewe.

Here are the players who have been sidelined in recent weeks and their situations:

1 . Corry Evans Sunderland’s captain is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in January. Mowbray has previously said the 33-year-old could return around the festive period, yet Evans has been making positive progress over the summer. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Ross Stewart Stewart remains sidelined following a major Achilles injury he sustained in January. The striker, 27, has been out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light and hopes he can return by the end of September. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Elliot Embleton Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer, while Mowbray said the midfielder could return in ‘a couple of weeks’ ahead of Sunderland’s season opener against Ipswich. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Aji Alese Despite playing in the second leg of the play-offs against Luton, Alese suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury which kept him sidelined last season and required surgery over the summer. It's unclear when the 22-year-old will be able to return. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales