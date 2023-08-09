News you can trust since 1873
Lynden Gooch warming up for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidLynden Gooch warming up for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Latest Sunderland injury news ahead of Preston fixture with multiple players still sidelined: Gallery

The latest Sunderland injury news ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship fixture against Preston North End.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture at Preston this weekend – yet the Black Cats are still dealing with multiple injury issues.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has been able to welcome some first team players back into his squad over the summer, after several were sidelined at the end of the last campaign.

Some players have also picked up injuries during pre-season, when the squad were away on their US tour.

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following an opening-day defeat against Ipswich in the league, before they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Crewe.

Here are the players who have been sidelined in recent weeks and their situations:

Sunderland’s captain is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in January. Mowbray has previously said the 33-year-old could return around the festive period, yet Evans has been making positive progress over the summer.

Stewart remains sidelined following a major Achilles injury he sustained in January. The striker, 27, has been out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light and hopes he can return by the end of September.

Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year. The 24-year-old had a minor setback earlier this summer, while Mowbray said the midfielder could return in ‘a couple of weeks’ ahead of Sunderland’s season opener against Ipswich.

Despite playing in the second leg of the play-offs against Luton, Alese suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury which kept him sidelined last season and required surgery over the summer. It's unclear when the 22-year-old will be able to return.

