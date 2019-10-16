Wycombe Wanderers issue an update on Gareth Ainsworth's future amid Sunderland and Millwall links
American businessman Rob Couhig 'hopes' that Gareth Ainsworth will remain at Wycombe Wanderers - but has a succession plan in place should the in-demand manager decide to move on.
Couhig is currently in talks to buy the Chairboys and, in an address to fans, offered a brief update on the future of Ainsworth.
The 46-year-old has been linked with both Sunderland and Millwall in recent days, with the League One side not set to stand in his way should he express a desire to move on.
But Couhig remains hopeful that Ainsworth will remain at Adams Park as he bids to obtain a majority stake in the club.
"He and I have a great relationship and I hope it will continue," he said, in an address to supporters.
"We understand each other very well."
Ainsworth is thought to be on a two-man shortlist for the Sunderland job and among three contenders for the vacancy at Millwall - meaning Couhig already has a plan in place to appoint his successor.
"Should the day comes when he decides to move on, we will consult with the best people in the business, consult with you [the fans], consult with others and make a decision on how to go forward.
"It would be my hope that it would be someone similar to Gareth in the sense that they would have the discipline, the intellect and the ability to guide these lads forward."
Ainsworth and Phil Parkinson are believed to be the two candidates under consideration by the Black Cats as they look to replace Jack Ross.