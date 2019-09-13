Do you agree with our Wise Men Say columnist?

After the Peterborough defeat, a small amount of negativity began to leak out onto the social media sites. Questions were again beginning to rise, I too asked a few.

The team seemed to fall apart. Where it could’ve gone wrong, it did, and I think this was the main motivation behind the question.

Maybe the international break came at a perfect time. A chance for Sunderland and fans to take a break.

As Ross mentioned, Sunderland have had a chance to refresh, and I don’t think it’s harsh to also include him in that. Sunderland were winning, 5 on the bounce was nice, though gaps were creeping in and performances were still being questioned.

So perhaps a refreshing approach from the manager is just what is needed to see Sunderland galvanise the prospect of another winning run.

Going into Accrington, a team we have already beaten this season, and strongly, is a chance to put to bed any doubters once more for Ross. A win is a win, that can’t be argued, though with mounting pressure from an impending takeover and a wanting fanbase for the team to show a good performance

If Sunderland can go to Accrington this weekend, put on a show that expresses creativity, shows a system and a style that is representable, then the gloom will lift.

The only way will once again be up. Re-wind back to first half against Scunthorpe at home last season. Sunderland were brilliant, they were quick to everything and moved the ball with a real determination.

That’s the type of performance I’d like to see, and I think others would agree.

Ross will know this. We can’t just keep getting by. Peterborough saw of that, and the gaps well and truly opened when they hit us on the break.