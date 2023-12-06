A closer look at whether Sunderland have received a 'new manager bounce' following the club's last 11 appointments.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray’s departure from Sunderland AFC left fans of the club split — sparking more questions than answers surrounding the next head coach of the North East giants.

There was an urban legend doing the rounds among Black Cats supporters during their club’s time in the Premier League which deemed that a new boss would all but guarantee a derby day victory for the Mackems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, enticing as that is, the outcome of next month’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle United won’t affect the Wearsiders’ standing in the Championship. The question fans should be asking is how do Sunderland managers cope in their first official league game in charge?

Here’s a breakdown of Sunderland’s form under the last 11 newly appointed managers:

The Victories

Only two managers have claimed victories in the decade-long period we’re breaking down here — Jack Ross and Tony Mowbray.

Ross led the Black Cats to a hard fought 2-1 victory over Charlton on the opening day of the 2018/19 League One season — a win that paved the way for Sunderland’s play-off campaign and took the club to within touching distance of a Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray enjoyed a more convincing 3-0 win over Rotherham following Alex Neil’s shock departure for Stoke a few days earlier. The former Blackburn boss’s style of football hooked Sunderland fans from the off and, following a brief but entertaining spell at the Stadium Of Light, he’ll be sorely missed by fans and players alike.

The In-between

Two former Sunderland managers saw their first games at the helm end in a draw.

Neil drew 1-1 against AFC Wimbledon — an electrifying contest which included a red card for the Dons and 11 cards in total in a bid to keep a lid on febrile fixture.

Simon Grayson also drew his first game in charge of the Black Cats on the opening day of the 2017/18 Championship season. The Yorkshireman faced off against Derby at the Stadium of Light but the Rams dug deep to spoil the red and white party and earn a point with a 1-1 draw.

The losses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worryingly for Sunderland fans, seven out of the last 11 managers have faced defeat in their opening games at the helm.

Every manager who’s taken charge in the Premier League has lost their opening game. This includes:

David Moyes, 2-1-defeat, Man City, August, 13 2016.

Sam Allardyce, 1-0-defeat, West Brom, October 17, 2015, Newcastle victory in next game.

Dick Advocaat, 1-0-defeat, West Ham, March 21, 2015, Newcastle victory in next game.

Gus Poyet, 4-0-defeat, Swansea, October 19, 2013, Newcastle victory in next game.

Paolo Di Canio, 2-1-defeat, Chelsea April 7, 2013, Newcastle victory in next game.

Moyes and Di Canio faced high level competition from Chelsea and Man City who both challenged for the title in those seasons. Sunderland’s performance against City, albeit against a star-studded side, would ultimately set the tone for the Black Cats’ eventual relegation.

It’s important to note the four of the five men aforementioned bosses, aside from Moyes, beat Newcastle in their second game in charge. It’s a stat that’s bound to excite Sunderland fans with another Tyne-Wear derby finally set to take centre stage next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Johnson and Chris Coleman also suffered defeats in their opening games in charge — the former slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic and the latter unable to prevent a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.

Coleman was brought in to ‘steady the ship’ following Grayson’s disappointing start to the 2017/18 season but it proved to be a tough task and the Black Cats would ultimately be relegated to League One.