Will Grigg reveals what his Sunderland teammates MUST do ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

Will Grigg has urged Sunderland to keep their feet on the ground

A stunning 5-0 win - the first of Phil Parkinson’s tenure - ended a run of back-to-back defeats in League One.

Grigg netted his first of the league campaign in the triumph and was delighted to see Sunderland put their visitors to the sword during a dominant display - with the ruthless performance a far cry from some toothless outings earlier in the season.

“I thought we played at a really high tempo, got loads of crosses into the box and got our just rewards,” he said, speaking to safc.com.

“We implemented the game plan really well. We wanted to be bright and get the goal which set the tone.

“It’s easy to sit back like that but we didn’t, we were ruthless throughout and we continued to do what we wanted to.”

Grigg’s strike added to his two efforts in the cup competitions already this term, and the 28-year-old was keen to thank two of his teammates for laying on a simple finish.

He added: “Sparky worked it well after a good bit of play from Goochie and I’ve always said I am ruthless from three or four yards, so it was nice to see it go in.”

And while the victory has raised spirits on Wearside, Grigg is determined to keep his feet planted on the ground ahead of a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The Black Cats have lost their last two on the road, and the striker is eyeing a change in fortunes when the side head to Shropshire.

“We will look back on the game as we always do but it’s really important to keep our feet on the ground and concentrate on Saturday straight away,” he admitted.

“They will be a good side and it’s always tough away from home.