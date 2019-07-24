Will Grigg on bouncing back from last season, Sunderland's new system and why the goals will come

Will Grigg is confident that Sunderland will find their scoring touch ahead of the new season

Grigg scored five goals after joining in January, but struggled for form towards the end of the campaign.

After suffering a niggling ankle injury, he is back fully fit and determined to prove any doubters wrong.

“There were lots of negatives last year, like I've said before it's not something I've experienced before in terms of disappointment [at League One level].

“It's a massive factor for me this year, proving people wrong and working hard to make this successful.

“I came to the club for success and that's not going to change.”

The Northern Irishman believes a full pre-season could make a big difference to his form, and is confident he can succeed in a new system that Jack Ross has been trialing.

“It makes a difference, coming in January is never easy,” Grigg said.

“I actually started alright but had a dip in form, injury, and never really got going towards the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pre-season makes a massive difference, getting fitness under my belt and working with the boys for longer.

“It's [new system] not something I've done before and I think that goes for a lot of the boys, but we're working hard on it in training and the gaffer is great with the information and setting us up,” he added.

“There were times against Belenenses where we had weaknesses and bits to improve on, but there were also loads of positives to take from it.

“It suits me, I've always played in a one in the successful parts of my career and I think if you get that fluid movement, players running off me and linking

up, it could work well.”

He’s confident that the Black Cats will get on the goal trail soon after firing two blanks in Portugal.

“It's nothing to worry about, there's a lot of heavy legs out there and it makes it difficult,” he said.