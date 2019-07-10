Why Walsall rejected Sunderland bid for skipper George Dobson
Walsall have rejected a bid from Sunderland for skipper George Dobson.
The 21-year-old is wanted by Jack Ross but the Black Cats have seen an opening bid rejected by Walsall, relegated to League Two last season.
Dobson was not involved for Walsall in last night’s pre-season friendly against Leamington and Walsall boss - former Hartlepool United midfielder Darrell Clarke - has confirmed the midfielder has expressed a desire to leave.
But Clarke said the bid was not acceptable and didn’t meet their valuation.
It remains to be seen whether Sunderland go back with a second bid, with Ross already having a large number of midfielders at his disposal.
Dobson was one of two players not involved with Morgan Ferrier, attracting interest from Coventry City, also missing.
Clarke told the Express & Star: “George Dobson and Morgan Ferrier - we have had bids from clubs that haven't been acceptable.
"They have shown a desire to leave, which is football.
"What I will say is they won't be going anywhere until they meet the figure we have set, simple as that.
"For me, I have to build without them. That can change, you never know in football.
"The way the game works now, with agents involved, players see a big, big pay rise may be around the corner. And sometimes they want to leave.
"But they won't be disrespecting the club. And to be fair they have been knuckling down. They won't mess me about that's for sure because if they do I'll chop them off at the knees. But they know that."